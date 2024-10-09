3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/9/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Alphabet Class C (GOOG) – Alphabet is a tech giant known for its search engine Google. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $208. In the last three months, eight out of the nine Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 23%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) – This biotechnology company develops targeted therapies for children and adults with cancer. Today, Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 156%.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) – This fintech company manages institutional asset portfolios and provides data-driven investment solutions. Today, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 170%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

