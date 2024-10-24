tiprankstipranks
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/24/2024, According to Top Analysts
Market News

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/24/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well. 

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts. 

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio. 

PROG Holdings (PRG) – This is a fintech holding company that offers payment solutions and consumer financial products. Today, KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $27. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 32%. 

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) –  Core Scientific is a leading blockchain infrastructure provider focused on digital asset mining and hosting services. Yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $17 from $16 per share. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 22%.

Elevance Health (ELV) – Elevance Health is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities by delivering high-quality healthcare solutions. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $551. Interestingly, ten out of the eleven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 32%. 

Who Are the Top Analysts? 

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time. 

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page. 

Disclosure 

Go Ad-Free with Our App