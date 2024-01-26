22nd Century Executives End Contracts, Continue At-Will

22nd Century (XXII) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

R. Hugh Kinsman and John Miller mutually terminated their Employment and Retention Agreements with 22nd Century Group, Inc. on January 23, 2024, with no further obligations. Despite this, both Kinsman and Miller will continue their roles, as Chief Financial Officer and President of the Tobacco Business respectively, on an at-will basis.

For further insights into XXII corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.