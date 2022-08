Investors looking for a bargain might want to consider these 10 dividend stocks. Every stock on this list is near its 52-week lows, so this could present investors with a chance to buy the dip.

What’s more, all of these stocks’ ex-dividend dates are coming up soon, so you still have a chance to grab some shares and benefit from their dividend distribution in the near future.

Here is the full list: JWN, SPB, SLG, SSNC, UHS, BRKR, BAX, OTEX, SLM, SWK.