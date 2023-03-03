tiprankstipranks
Market News

Zscaler Skids on Growth Worries Despite Q2 Beat

Shares of cloud security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are tanking today after the company’s second-quarter numbers failed to cheer investors.

Revenue rose 51.7% year-over-year to $387.6 million, outperforming expectations by $22.8 million. EPS at $0.37 too, came in better than expectations by $0.08. During the quarter, calculated billings rose 34% over the prior year to $493.8 million. Further, deferred revenue rose 46% over the prior year to $1.11 billion.

Last month, ZS also acquired SaaS security platform provider Canonic Security. The move boosts ZS’ data protection services. The company also plans to lower its headcount by 3% by the end of the year while concerns remain about a decline in billings and longer deal closure timelines.

Looking ahead, for 2023, the company sees revenue landing between $1.56 billion and $1.56 billion. EPS is anticipated to hover between $1.52 and $1.53.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $163 on ZS, implying a 21.5% potential upside in the stock. That’s on top of a 7.3% gain in the share price so far this year.

More News & Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesZscaler Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
18h ago
ZS
Zscaler call volume above normal and directionally bullish
ZS
Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
ZS
More ZS Latest News >

