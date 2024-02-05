Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Plunges as COO Jumps Ship

Normally, someone departing the company isn’t, by itself, that bad a sign. If it were, layoffs would do a lot more harm than they usually do. But for cybersecurity stock Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), the departure of COO Dali Rajic proved a disaster for the entire company. That was true enough just looking at Monday afternoon’s trading, in which Zscaler lost over 6% of its value on the news.

As it turns out, the loss of Rajic came at an odd time for Zscaler: when it was actively augmenting its C-suite. Rajic’s departure came within days of Zscaler hiring both a new chief revenue officer and a new chief marketing officer, which in and of itself was unexpected. The CMO concept has fallen on hard times lately, with increasing numbers of firms folding the marketing slot into revenue or product development or something similar. And worse for Zscaler investors—based on reports from RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg—Zscaler will still bring out its second quarter earnings report on February 29, but it will be doing so without reiterating its previous guidance.

Whither Rajic?

So, again, why did Rajic pack up and suddenly depart the company? Certainly, the lack of reiterated guidance isn’t a good sign. Why not just repeat what was already said unless you’re actively looking for what was already said to no longer matter? The new hires might have played a part, but it’s a safe bet none of the new hires were so odious as to offend Rajic that hard that quickly. No, the answer seems much simpler; Rajic got a better offer. Rajic jumped ship to join Wiz, a cybersecurity startup that’s been steadily growing and will likely look for an IPO in the not-too-distant future. That could be a big equity stake for Rajic in the months ahead.

Is Zscaler a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on ZS stock based on 30 Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 72.45% rally in its share price over the past year, the average ZS price target of $241.68 per share implies 5.46% upside potential.

