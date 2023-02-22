ZipRecruiter Tanks after Disappointing Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ZipRecruiter Tanks after Disappointing Outlook

Shares of ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP), an online employment marketplace tanked more than 15% in morning trading on Wednesday as the company announced that employers were going slow on hiring.

Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter’s CEO commented, “In the first few weeks of 2023, employers have moderated their hiring plans and reduced recruitment budgets in response to an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.”

Siegel added that ZIP has projected Q1 revenues of $179 million, a decline of 21% year-over-year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $25 million at the midpoint. More disappointingly, even FY23 revenues are projected to drop 14% year-over-year to be between $770 million and $790 million while adjusted EBITDA is likely to be $185 million at the midpoint.

The company announced its FY22 results with adjusted EBITDA of $184.9 million and a margin of 20%. Revenues surged 22% year-over-year to $904.6 million.

Even with today’s stock plunge, ZIP stock have performed relatively well year-to-date, going up by around 39.7%.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ZIP

ZipRecruiter enters $50M accelerated share repurchase program
The FlyZipRecruiter enters $50M accelerated share repurchase program
2M ago
ZIP
ZipRecruiter falls -7.1%
ZIP
ZipRecruiter sees FY22 revenue $897M-$903M, consensus $888.6M
ZIP
More ZIP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ZIP

ZipRecruiter enters $50M accelerated share repurchase program
The FlyZipRecruiter enters $50M accelerated share repurchase program
2M ago
ZIP
ZipRecruiter falls -7.1%
The FlyZipRecruiter falls -7.1%
3M ago
ZIP
ZipRecruiter sees FY22 revenue $897M-$903M, consensus $888.6M
The FlyZipRecruiter sees FY22 revenue $897M-$903M, consensus $888.6M
3M ago
ZIP
More ZIP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >