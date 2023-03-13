ZIM Up after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ZIM Up after Better-than-Expected Q4 Results

Shares of ZIM  Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) gained over 8% in pre-market trading on Monday after the Israeli cargo shipping company reported Q4 earnings of $3.44 per diluted share which exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.21 per share.

While sales declined by 37% year-over-year to $2.19 billion in Q4, they beat analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President, and CEO commented, “Returning cash to shareholders remains a priority for our company, and we are pleased to have drawn on our strong performance to declare a fourth quarter dividend of approximately $769 million, or $6.40 per share. In total, we will be providing shareholders dividends of $2.04 billion, representing approximately 44% of total 2022 net income.”

Looking forward, management now expects to generate adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion in FY23 and adjusted EBIT between $100 and $500 million.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are sidelined about ZIM stock with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, one Hold and two Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022
Press ReleasesZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022
12h ago
ZIM
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish
ZIM
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish
ZIM
More ZIM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022
Press ReleasesZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022
12h ago
ZIM
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish
7d ago
ZIM
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish
11d ago
ZIM
More ZIM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >