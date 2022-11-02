ZI, OMCL, ENVX Lead Earnings Losers Pack

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

ZI, OMCL, ENVX Lead Earnings Losers Pack

A number of stocks are making a splash on big earnings changes in either direction. Shares of intelligence and engagement platform provider ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) have lost over one-fifth of their value today despite a Q3 beat owing to worries about the operating environment.

ZI’s revenue jumped by 45.5% over the prior year to $287.6 million, outperforming estimates by nearly $9 million. EPS at $0.24 too came in ahead of expectations by $0.04.

Nonetheless, the company’s top brass noted it is seeing “increased macro pressure on deals, causing the level of deal review to increase and sales cycles to elongate further.”

Medication management solutions provider Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is down a whopping 24% today after it cut guidance for 2022.

The company’s third-quarter revenue increased by 17.4% year-over-year to $348.06 million but missed expectations by $15.1 million. EPS of $1, on the other hand, came in better than consensus by $0.05.

Despite the earnings beat, Omnicell scaled back its guidance. For 2022, it now expects revenue to land between $1.284 billion and $1.294 billion. EPS is expected to range between $2.73 and $2.83.

It previously expected revenue to be between $1.385 billion and $1.410 billion. EPS was anticipated to be between $3.85 and $4.05.

Rounding off the losers pack is lithium-ion battery maker Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) with a drop of nearly 41% today.

The company reported a net loss per share of $0.53 for the third quarter. The Street had anticipated a net loss per share of $0.16. The company’s top line came in at $8,000 during this period.

For 2022, it sees revenue landing between $6 million and $8 million. Further, it anticipates using cash between $130 million and $150 million for 2022.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo price target raised to $54 from $50 at Barclays
The FlyZoomInfo price target raised to $54 from $50 at Barclays
15d ago
ZI
ZoomInfo initiated with a Buy at Daiwa
ZI
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
ME
ZI
More ZI Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo price target raised to $54 from $50 at Barclays
The FlyZoomInfo price target raised to $54 from $50 at Barclays
15d ago
ZI
ZoomInfo initiated with a Buy at Daiwa
The FlyZoomInfo initiated with a Buy at Daiwa
1M ago
ZI
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Market NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
3M ago
ME
ZI
More ZI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >