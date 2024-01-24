Zevra Therapeutics Welcomes Dr. Alvin Shih to Board

Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. appointed Alvin Shih, M.D., effective immediately, as a Class III director with a term expiring at the 2024 annual stockholders’ meeting. Dr. Shih has extensive experience in drug development and rare diseases, previously holding leadership roles at Pfizer, Catamaran Bio, Disarm Therapeutics, Enzyvant Therapeutics, and Retrophin. He will receive an initial stock option grant and an annual retainer, with additional options granted at subsequent annual meetings, all subject to continued service. Dr. Shih has also signed the company’s standard indemnification agreement.

