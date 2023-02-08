Yum Brands Turns in Appetizing Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Yum Brands Turns in Appetizing Earnings

There are a lot of brands under the Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) umbrella, including a panoply of familiar names from KFC to Taco Bell. In addition, Yum Brands turned in a terrific earnings report, which gave investors an appetite for a little more stock going into Wednesday’s trading session. Yum Brands posted wins all around.

Earnings came in at $1.31 against the $1.26 expected, while revenue handily beat projections as well, with $2.02 billion against the $1.92 billion expected. Even same-store sales managed to post wins, though this was a little more mixed. Overall, same-store sales were up 4%, but analysts expected a 4.4% increase. Taco Bell saw same-store sales jump 11% versus the expected 6.53%, while KFC gained 5% compared to the 4.84% expected. However, Pizza Hut only increased 1% against an expected 1.73%, and Habit Burger Grill lost 1% against an expected gain of 0.86%.

Yum Brands saw gains in several segments, but one of its biggest issues was in China. With China’s Zero-COVID policy only recently relaxed, sales for the fast food giant suffered in the region. However, with the combination of higher-income patrons settling for fast food, and current fast food customers switching to value meals, Yum Brands benefited from both ends of the trend. Gains in Abu Dhabi after a franchisee went public likely helped as well.

Overall, analyst consensus calls Yum Brands a Moderate Buy. Thanks to an average price target of $142.57 per share, Yum Brands stock also comes with an upside potential of 9.26%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on YUM

YUM vs. BLMN: One of These Dining Stocks is Undervalued
Stock Analysis & IdeasYUM vs. BLMN: One of These Dining Stocks is Undervalued
6d ago
YUM
BLMN
Yum! Brands initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo
YUM
YUM Shutters UK Stores after Cyber Attack
YUM
More YUM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on YUM

YUM vs. BLMN: One of These Dining Stocks is Undervalued
Stock Analysis & IdeasYUM vs. BLMN: One of These Dining Stocks is Undervalued
6d ago
YUM
BLMN
Yum! Brands initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo
The FlyYum! Brands initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo
16d ago
YUM
YUM Shutters UK Stores after Cyber Attack
Market NewsYUM Shutters UK Stores after Cyber Attack
20d ago
YUM
More YUM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >