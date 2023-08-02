tiprankstipranks
Market News

Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) Slides as Q2 Revenues Fall Below Estimates

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) slid in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Wednesday even as the fast food company behind brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell announced Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, up by 33% year-over-year and above consensus estimates of $1.24 per share. However, the company generated total revenues of $1.68 billion, up by 3% year-over-year but below consensus forecasts of $1.74 billion.

The company’s worldwide system sales went up by 13% in Q2, excluding currency rate fluctuations led by KFC at 19% with Taco Bell and Pizza Hut at 7% each. Yum added 1,025 gross new units. Digital sales came in at a record $7 billion with digital mix at more than 45%.

David Gibbs, Yum! Brands’ CEO commented, “Our broad-based momentum continued in the second quarter with system sales growth of 13% owing to 9% same-store sales growth and 6% unit growth. KFC, our largest division, led the quarter with an astounding 19% system sales growth. An impressive 1,025 gross new units this quarter and nearly 30% digital sales growth contributed to our robust system sales growth.”

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about YUM stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and eight Holds.

More News & Analysis on YUM

Taco Bell, Taco John’s terminate ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark dispute, WSJ says
The FlyTaco Bell, Taco John’s terminate ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark dispute, WSJ says
15d ago
YUM
Cracker Barrel: Julie Felss Masino will succeed Sandra Cochran as CEO
YUM
CBRL
Forget CAVA Stock! Here are 2 Other Restaurant Stocks to Bite Into
DPZ
YUM
More YUM Latest News >

