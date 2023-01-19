XRTX Leaps after Good News from Kidney Treatment Study

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

XRTX Leaps after Good News from Kidney Treatment Study

Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) may not be a familiar name for a lot of people, but for those with polycystic kidney disease, it may be their new best friend. New results emerged around an early-stage test the company kicked off, and investors responded with healthy acclaim, pushing share prices up substantially in Thursday’s trading.

The study, known as XRX-OXY-101—Bridging Pharmacokinetics Clinical Trial, put the treatment known as oxypurinol or Xorlo through its paces. The four-part study revealed several critical points about oxypurinol, starting with a lack of significant safety issues. Those who used it found that they had few issues tolerating the drug. Additionally, once used, the study noted a significant increase in the availability of oxypurinol, that the Xorlo formulation platform got more oxypurinol into play, and also some information about desired dosing.

The upcoming phase 3 trials will feature, among other things, a fine-tuning of dosing needs. Moreover, the phase 3 trials will also feature the registration of patients with progressing kidney disease. In turn, that should prove the best test yet of just how well Xortx’s treatment works.

Interestingly, insider trading at Xortx Therapeutics is universally positive. While there hasn’t been a lot of purchasing made, all the transactions conducted in the last 12 months were buy transactions. Insiders bought C$19,100 worth of shares in the last three months.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on XRTX

XORTX Announces Positive Topline Results from XRX-OXY-101 Clinical Trial
Press ReleasesXORTX Announces Positive Topline Results from XRX-OXY-101 Clinical Trial
7h ago
XRTX
Xortx Therapeutics files provisional patent for treatment of kidney disease
XRTX
Xortx Therapeutics announces completion of dosing in XRX-OXY-101 study
XRTX
More XRTX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on XRTX

XORTX Announces Positive Topline Results from XRX-OXY-101 Clinical Trial
Press ReleasesXORTX Announces Positive Topline Results from XRX-OXY-101 Clinical Trial
7h ago
XRTX
Xortx Therapeutics files provisional patent for treatment of kidney disease
The FlyXortx Therapeutics files provisional patent for treatment of kidney disease
16d ago
XRTX
Xortx Therapeutics announces completion of dosing in XRX-OXY-101 study
The FlyXortx Therapeutics announces completion of dosing in XRX-OXY-101 study
1M ago
XRTX
More XRTX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >