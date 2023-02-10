XPON Soars on Major Deal Win

Shares of lithium-ion battery solutions provider Expion360 (NYSE:XPON) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company was picked as the exclusive supplier of high-energy batteries and power system components by Cube Series.

Now, XPON’s 120Ah e360 batteries will power the newly launched foldable camper for light-duty trucks that are produced by Cube Series. Further, the company will also offer power system components in a customized package.

XPON initiated supplying battery prototypes to Cube Series last year and now anticipates product shipments to start in Q2.

Impressively, XPON’s e360 batteries can last for 12 years and offer three times more power as opposed to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Despite today’s price gains, XPON shares are still way off the 52-week high of $11.29 in April last year.

