Wynn Resorts Stock (NASDAQ:WYNN) Falls Despite Robust Q3 Results
Market News

Wynn Resorts Stock (NASDAQ:WYNN) Falls Despite Robust Q3 Results

Story Highlights

Wynn Resorts posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, on strong performance in Las Vegas and Macau.

Shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) fell 5.5% in extended trading yesterday after the company reported a robust top- and bottom-line beat in its third-quarter results. Wynn attributed the solid quarterly performance to its Wynn Las Vegas and the post-pandemic momentum in Macau. The hotel and casino operator witnessed strength in gaming, luxury retail, and hotel bookings.

Wynn Resorts is a leading international luxury resort and casino operator known for its high-end properties and entertainment offerings.

Wynn’s Q3 Results in Detail

Wynn posted adjusted earnings of $0.99 per share, which came above the analysts’ estimates of $0.74 per share. However, the figure declined 17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenues of $1.67 billion jumped 87.9% year-over-year and surpassed the Street’s estimates of $1.58 billion. WYNN’s Casino revenues saw a significant growth of 170.2% compared to the year-ago period. Furthermore, income growth in other segments, Rooms; Food and Beverage; and Entertainment, retail, and other, was witnessed as well.

The company also recorded a huge jump in its Adjusted Property EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring), a metric popularly used to compare hotel and casino performances. The figure came in at $530.4 million in the reported quarter, compared to $173.5 million recorded in last year’s quarter.

Analyst’s Take

Following the earnings release, Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $124. The analyst cited possible reasons for the stock price decline despite robust results. Santarelli noted that EBITDA in Macau operations was below expectations and a slight increase in operating expenses.

In addition to this lingering concerns surrounding the future direction of domestic assets contributed to the decline. Finally, investors were also disappointed with the slow recovery on the Peninsula.

Is WYNN Stock a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Wynn Resorts stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold. The average WYNN stock price target of $123.40 implies a 36.1% upside potential. The stock has gained 6.4% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Wynn Resorts Stock (NASDAQ:WYNN) Falls Despite Robust Q3 Results
