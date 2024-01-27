W&T Offshore Extends Credit Agreement Maturity Date

W&T Offshore (WTI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

W&T Offshore, Inc. and its guarantor subsidiaries amended their Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement through the Fourteenth Amendment, effective January 26, 2024, which extends the maturity date from January 31, 2024, to February 29, 2024. No borrowings were outstanding as of September 30, 2023, nor were any incurred during the nine months leading up to that date. The Company did have $4.4 million in letters of credit outstanding at the end of both September and December 2023, which were fully cash collateralized.

