Worthington Steel Announces Executive Reshuffle and Transition

Michaune D. Tillman, Vice President – General Counsel and Secretary of Worthington Steel, Inc., tendered her resignation on January 22, 2024, to pursue a new opportunity with another company. She will aid in the transition of her duties to Joseph Y. Heuer, appointed as interim General Counsel starting January 24, 2024. Heuer, with nearly two decades of legal experience, has served in various capacities at Worthington Industries and other firms.

