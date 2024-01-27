Woodward Stockholders Approve Key Proposals at 2023 Meeting

Woodward (WWD) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

Woodward, Inc. held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where three proposals were voted on. The stockholders elected three directors to the Board for a three-year term, approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation, and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. All matters presented were approved by the majority of votes cast.

