Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Plummets after Lackluster Q2; Outlook Disappoints

Shares of branded consumer products provider Wolverine Worldwide (NYSE:WWW) are plummeting today after it posted disappointing second-quarter numbers. Revenue declined 17.4% year-over-year to $589.1 million but landed better than expectations by $6.1 million. EPS at $0.19 came in line with estimates.

During the quarter, Wolverine witnessed a double-digit decline across its Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group, and other verticals with Active Group, the largest vertical, clocking 10.5% lower revenue at $383.3 million. Moreover, revenues at its key brands including Merrell, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine saw a sharp contraction.

While the company had a cash pile of $370 million at the end of the quarter, net debt stood at $930 million with a leverage ratio of 3.5x. Amid lower demand and a challenging environment in the global wholesale channels, Wolverine has now scaled back its revenue and earnings expectations as well.

For the full-year 2023, revenue is seen landing between $2.26 billion and $2.28 billion (pointing to a 10.7% to 10% drop over the prior year). EPS for the year is expected to hover between $0.45 to $0.55. Additionally, the company also plans to sell non-core assets to the tune of $50 million to pare down its debt. Separately, Wolverine has also promoted Chris Hufnagel as its President and CEO.

Overall, the Street has a $17 consensus price target on Wolverine alongside a Hold consensus rating. This implies a mouth-watering 44% potential upside in the stock.

