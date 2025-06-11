tiprankstipranks
With Archer Aviation Stock Up 245%, Let’s Look at Who Owns It

Story Highlights

Let’s break down the ownership structure of Archer Aviation stock using TipRanks’ Ownership tools.

With Archer Aviation Stock Up 245%, Let’s Look at Who Owns It

Archer Aviation (ACHR), which makes electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has jumped 245% in the past year. Even though it hasn’t started making revenue yet, the company is making real progress toward going commercial. Meanwhile, the Trump team has pushed to ease regulations that had been slowing down the testing and production of this new aviation tech. Many Wall Street analysts see this as a major boost for Archer. For instance, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal recently raised his price target on Archer Aviation to $18 from $12, keeping a Buy rating. He sees the executive order as a boost for eVTOL and drone growth in defense and public safety markets. Given these tailwinds, it’s a good time to see who owns shares of ACHR.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 27.66% of ACHR. They are followed by insiders, other institutional investors, ETFs, and mutual funds at 27.08%, 25.99%, 14.58%, and 4.70%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into ACHR’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at top shareholders, Stellantis N.V. owns the highest stake in ACHR at 11.02%. Following that is Marc E. Lore, who owns about 8.70% of the company.

Among the top ETF holders, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) owns a 2.83% stake in Archer Aviation stock, followed by the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR), with a 2.49% stake.

Moving to mutual funds, Vanguard Index Funds holds about 2.51% of ACHR. Meanwhile, Fidelity Concord Street Trust owns 1.50% of the company.

Is ACHR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Currently, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Archer Aviation stock based on four Buys and two Hold recommendations. The average ACHR stock price target of $11.83 implies about 3.95% upside potential.

See more ACHR analyst ratings

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.

1

