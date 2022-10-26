Wingstop Takes Wings on Robust Q3

Shares of restaurant operator Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are soaring today on the back of the company’s strong third-quarter performance.

Revenue jumped nearly 41% year-over-year to $92.67 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3 million. EPS at $0.45 comfortably beat expectations by $0.09.

Impressively, Wingstop’s system-wide sales grew 17.7% over the prior year to $699.6 million and the company opened 40 net new locations during the period.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2022, Wingstop expects domestic same-store sales growth in the low single digits and EPS between $1.61 and $1.63.

