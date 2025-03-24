Will Palworld Release on the Nintendo Switch 2?

Palworld developer Pocketpair may not be on the best terms with Nintendo (NTDOY), but that doesn’t mean it’s avoiding putting the game on the hardware developer’s console. Instead, Palworld communications director John Buckley says the Switch isn’t powerful enough for the “beefy game.”

But not all hope is lost.

In an interview with IGN, Buckley noted there’s interest in bringing Palworld to the Nintendo Switch 2 if the handheld/home console hybrid can handle the game. The exact specs of the Switch 2 aren’t known, but leaks and rumors point to it being more powerful than the Steam Deck. That’s worth noting as Pocketpair developed a version of Palworld that runs on the handheld gaming PC. If it can run on that, there’s a good chance Palworld will release on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Isn’t Palword’s Biggest Fan

Nintendo and Pocketpair haven’t been on the best terms even before Palword came out. The game was quickly compared to the former’s Pokemon series, with its focus on catching and raising monster companions. The biggest difference was Palworld’s inclusion of guns, which caught the attention of gamers who grew up with Pokemon but wanted a more serious game in the monster-catching genre.

All of this came to a head last year when Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair for its monster-catching mechanics. This led to the catch mechanics in Palworld being altered but hasn’t ended the legal battle between the two companies.

