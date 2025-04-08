Will Apple Fans Pay for a $3,500 iPhone?

It could get more expensive to be part of the Cult of Mac if Apple (AAPL) moves iPhone production to the U.S., Wedbush analysts warn. The firm estimates that massive price increases would follow shifting production to the U.S., potentially increasing the price of the iPhone from $1,000 to $3,500.

According to the Wedbush analysts, Apple would have to spend $30 billion over the next three years just to move 10% of its supply chain stateside. That, combined with President Donald Trump’s tariffs, could have a major impact on the price of the iPhone and other Apple products. The firm’s analysts argue this could result in “mind boggling” changes to the tech giant’s gross profits.

Apple’s U.S. Production Plans

Apple does plan to shift some of its production to the U.S. as part of a $500 billion commitment to American manufacturing over the next four years. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman argues there’s “no universe where Apple moves iPhone production to the U.S.”

While Apple isn’t likely to move all of its manufacturing to the U.S., it does want to avoid the tariffs in President Trump’s trade war. Trump and China continue to fight each other with retaliatory tariffs, and that’s bad news for Apple, as many of its biggest suppliers are based in China.

There are arguments that the tariffs Apple will face are enough to push the price of the iPhone to $3,500 without shifting production to the U.S. If true, Apple fans appear to be in a lose-lose situation, which could harm the tech company’s sales.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Apple is Moderate Buy, based on 17 Buy, 11 Hold, and four Sell ratings over the last three months. With that comes an average price target of $247.28, representing a potential 31.17% upside for AAPL stock.

