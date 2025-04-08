Will Apple Fans Pay for a $3,500 iPhone?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Will Apple Fans Pay for a $3,500 iPhone?

Story Highlights

Apple may have to increase the price of the iPhone to $3,500 to adjust for tariffs or a production shift to the U.S.

Will Apple Fans Pay for a $3,500 iPhone?

It could get more expensive to be part of the Cult of Mac if Apple (AAPL) moves iPhone production to the U.S., Wedbush analysts warn. The firm estimates that massive price increases would follow shifting production to the U.S., potentially increasing the price of the iPhone from $1,000 to $3,500.

According to the Wedbush analysts, Apple would have to spend $30 billion over the next three years just to move 10% of its supply chain stateside. That, combined with President Donald Trump’s tariffs, could have a major impact on the price of the iPhone and other Apple products. The firm’s analysts argue this could result in “mind boggling” changes to the tech giant’s gross profits.

Apple’s U.S. Production Plans

Apple does plan to shift some of its production to the U.S. as part of a $500 billion commitment to American manufacturing over the next four years. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman argues there’s “no universe where Apple moves iPhone production to the U.S.”

While Apple isn’t likely to move all of its manufacturing to the U.S., it does want to avoid the tariffs in President Trump’s trade war. Trump and China continue to fight each other with retaliatory tariffs, and that’s bad news for Apple, as many of its biggest suppliers are based in China.

There are arguments that the tariffs Apple will face are enough to push the price of the iPhone to $3,500 without shifting production to the U.S. If true, Apple fans appear to be in a lose-lose situation, which could harm the tech company’s sales.

Is AAPL Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for Apple is Moderate Buy, based on 17 Buy, 11 Hold, and four Sell ratings over the last three months. With that comes an average price target of $247.28, representing a potential 31.17% upside for AAPL stock.

See more AAPL stock analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential