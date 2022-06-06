tiprankstipranks
APPN
All News
Market News

Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?

Story Highlights

The increased appetite for the shares of Appian by one of its top shareholders points to the fact that the company is projected to witness significant growth.

APPN

Virginia-based cloud computing and enterprise software company Appian Corp. (NASDAQ: APPN) offers a platform as a service to build enterprise software applications. It caters to case management, business process management, and low-code development markets.

The company witnessed a lot of insider trading activity over the last month. New York-based investment firm Abdiel Capital Management, which owns more than a 10% stake in Appian, bought APPN stock worth around $64 million over this period.

On June 3, Abdiel Capital made an informative buy of $1.8 million worth of Appian’s shares. Also, last week, the top insider bought $3.8 million worth of Appian stock.

Details of the recent insider trading activity are shown in the chart below:

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Appian, as corporate insiders have bought APPN shares worth $130.3 million in the last three months.

Stock Rating

Based on two Buys and one Sell, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. APPN’s average price target of $57 implies 16% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 48.1% over the past year.

Conclusion

Abdiel Capital’s purchase of Appian shares implies that the former expects the latter to benefit from the increased adoption of enterprise software solutions.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?
IOVA
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Top Delta Airlines’ Insiders Offload Shares; Street Says Buy
DAL
Chinese Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
BZ
YMM
Cramer Showers Optimism on Eli Lilly Through Tweets
LLY
APPN

