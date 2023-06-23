Why Is There No Up for Wheels Up Stock (NYSE:UP)?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Is There No Up for Wheels Up Stock (NYSE:UP)?

Story Highlights

Wheels Up stock slumps 60% following a report that it has engaged restructuring advisers. Shares of Wheels Up are down about 95% in one year.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock dived more than 60% on Thursday after a Wall Street Journal report highlighted that the company has engaged restructuring advisers to stay afloat amid challenges. It’s worth highlighting that the shares of this on-demand private jet provider have crashed about 88% so far this year and are down about 95% in one year, reflecting widening losses and the recent executive transitions. 

According to a report, Wheels Up Experience has struggled to drive growth in the post-COVID era and is consulting with restructuring advisers to reignite growth and avoid bankruptcy filings. 

In response to these challenges, the company said that it is focusing on a strategic plan to achieve profitability. To support the plan, the company is working with several advisors to secure new investments, raise capital, and execute strategic divestitures.

Losses Continue to Mount for Wheels Up

Wheels Up reported a net loss of $555.5 million in 2022, which widened from $197.2 million in 2021. Meanwhile, in Q1 of 2023, it delivered a net loss of $101 million, which was higher than the prior year. Higher operating expenses and increased interest costs continue to weigh on its profitability

While the company is struggling with higher losses, it announced in May that its founder, Kenny Dichter, would be stepping down from his role as CEO. The company elevated board member Ravi Thakran to Executive Chairman and named its CFO Todd Smith as Interim CEO. 

While the company said it is making executive changes to deliver attractive returns and profitability, it failed to lift investors’ sentiment on the stock as it continued to trend lower. 

Is Wheels Up Stock a Good Buy?

Despite the significant drop in its share price, analysts remain sidelined on Wheels Up. It sports a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and four Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $1.92 implies 54.84% upside potential.

Wheels Up stock carries an Underperform Smart Score of two on TipRanks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UP

Wheels Up falls -11.9%
The FlyWheels Up falls -11.9%
7d ago
UP
Wheels Up rises 18.0%
UP
Wheels Up Announces Increased Revenue for First Quarter 2023
UP
More UP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UP

Wheels Up falls -11.9%
The FlyWheels Up falls -11.9%
7d ago
UP
Wheels Up rises 18.0%
The FlyWheels Up rises 18.0%
8d ago
UP
Wheels Up Announces Increased Revenue for First Quarter 2023
Press ReleasesWheels Up Announces Increased Revenue for First Quarter 2023
1M ago
UP
More UP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >