Why is the FTC Investigating Abbott (NYSE:ABT)?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why is the FTC Investigating Abbott (NYSE:ABT)?

Story Highlights

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Abbott and other baby formula makers. The agency is investigating companies for collusion.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and other baby formula makers, including Nestle (NSRGY) and Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY), are under FTC (Federal Trade Commission) investigation. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the agency is investigating whether these businesses colluded to win state contracts.

The report highlighted that Abbott is cooperating with the investigation. The company that makes Similac baby formula replied to the FTC in February that it is unaware of any evidence that hints at collusion. 

Last year, Abbott voluntarily recalled its baby formula products (including Similac and EleCare) manufactured at its facility in Sturgis, Michigan. The move followed in response to Cronobacter illnesses in a few infants who ate these products made at its Sturgis factory.

The baby formula recall, moderation in COVID-19-related sales, and adverse currency movement have weighed on Abbott’s financials. Nonetheless, Abbott will likely benefit from the ongoing strength of its medical device product portfolio and its resilient base business. 

Following the company’s Q1 conference call in April, Morgan Stanley analyst Cecilia Furlong reiterated a Buy recommendation on ABT stock, citing positive momentum in medical devices and a solid product pipeline. 

Furlong also highlighted that the company’s solid balance sheet, diversified products, and below-peer debt levels would support growth.

Is ABT a Good Stock to Buy?

Abbott stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 12 Buy, one Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $123.79 implies 18.98% upside potential. 

Also, Abbott is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ABT

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Pours Millions Into These 2 Stocks Amid Recession Fears
Stock Analysis & IdeasBillionaire Paul Tudor Jones Pours Millions Into These 2 Stocks Amid Recession Fears
8d ago
ABT
JNJ
Cytek Biosciences to replace Cardiovascular Systems in S&P 600 at open on 5/1
ABT
CSII
Boston Scientific commentary lowers odds of ShockWave deal, says Evercore
ABT
BSX
More ABT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ABT

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Pours Millions Into These 2 Stocks Amid Recession Fears
Stock Analysis & IdeasBillionaire Paul Tudor Jones Pours Millions Into These 2 Stocks Amid Recession Fears
8d ago
ABT
JNJ
Cytek Biosciences to replace Cardiovascular Systems in S&P 600 at open on 5/1
The FlyCytek Biosciences to replace Cardiovascular Systems in S&P 600 at open on 5/1
24d ago
ABT
CSII
Boston Scientific commentary lowers odds of ShockWave deal, says Evercore
The FlyBoston Scientific commentary lowers odds of ShockWave deal, says Evercore
28d ago
ABT
BSX
More ABT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >