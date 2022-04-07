Why is SoFi Falling in Pre-Market Trading?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why is SoFi Falling in Pre-Market Trading?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) lowered its revenue guidance for full-year 2022 after the President of the United States, Joe Biden, postponed the suspension date of federal student loan payment from May 1, 2022, to August 31, 2022.

Shares of the company declined 6.4% in Wednesday’s extended trade and a further 5.6% at the time of writing. Perhaps, management expectations of a further extension resulted in such a pessimistic reaction for the stock.

SoFi now projects adjusted net revenue of $1.47 billion in 2022, down from prior guidance of $1.57 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $100 million, compared to the previous guidance of $180 million.

The company said that its student loan refinancing business has been affected quite deeply due to COVID-19, as it has been operating at 50% levels over the past two years.

The CEO of SoFi, Anthony Noto, said, “SoFi has done an outstanding job achieving record financial results, member and product growth and consistent profitability, despite the negative impact of the extended student loan payment moratorium. We will work diligently to continue that trend in 2022.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the news, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on SoFi but lowered the price target to $14 from $17. The new price target implies 60% upside potential from current levels.

Dolev said, “Many investors believe the guide-down includes additional weak spots; however, our analysis shows the drag on the P&L is only due to extending the moratorium. We see no incremental weakness.”

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on seven Buys and six Holds. SoFi’s average price target stands at $16.50 and implies upside potential of 88.6% to current levels.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into SOFI’s performance.

According to the tool, the SoFi website recorded an 8.1% monthly decline in global visits in February, compared to the previous year. Further, the footfall on its website has declined 1.2% year-to-date against the same period last year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Novavax Stock is Near 52-Week Lows
Riot Blockchain Stock Declines Despite Higher Bitcoin Production
Confluent, Microsoft Deepen Their Cloud Connect