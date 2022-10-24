Why is NovoCure Stock (NASDAQ:NVCR) Down Today?

Shares of tumor-treating fields devices developer, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), are down today despite expectations for positive Phase three results for its LUNAR study. The reason for this drop is due to a downgrade from Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar, who changed his stance from Buy to Hold.

Jason Bednar is concerned about how NovoCure will advance its candidate toward commercialization. As a result, his price target has been lowered to $70 per share from $90 per share.

Is NVCR Stock a Good Buy?

Overall, NVCR stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average NVCR stock price target of $87.80 implies 36.4% upside potential.

