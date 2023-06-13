Why Is Blink Stock (NASDAQ:BLNK) Spiking?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Is Blink Stock (NASDAQ:BLNK) Spiking?

Story Highlights

Blink introduces a new EV charger with NACS and CCS connectors. The move will strengthen its competitive positioning in the EV charging space.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock closed 9.4% higher on June 12. Further, it gained over 1.1% in the after-hours trade as the EV (Electric Vehicle) charging equipment and services provider announced that it will roll out a new 240-kilowatt DC (Direct Current) fast charger. 

What caught investors’ eye is that the new charger will provide both NACS (North American Charging Standards) and CCS (Connected Charging System) connectors. This feature holds significant importance for Blink, as it allows the company to stay competitive in the EV charging space and meet changing market demands. 

The EV Industry Embraces Tesla’s Charging Port Standard

It’s worth highlighting that the vehicle makers are drifting towards NACS, which is developed by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Thus, BLNK’s new charger with NACS and CCS ports positions it well to keep up with the evolution of the EV charging industry.

Last month, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reached an agreement with Tesla, allowing its EV customers to access the latter’s more than 12K Superchargers in the U.S. and Canada. What stood out is that Ford said it would equip its future EVs with the NACS charge port. 

General Motors (NYSE:GMfollowed suit and announced that it will begin integrating NACS into new EVs starting in 2025. 

Is Blink a Buy or Sell?

Blink’s competitive stance in the EV charging sector is bolstered by its diverse product portfolio and its ability to swiftly adapt to shifting market trends. However, the recent deal between Tesla, Ford, and General Motors, along with Tesla’s dominance in the industry, could pose a challenge for BLNK, keeping analysts sidelined. 

Blink stock has received one Buy and six Hold recommendations for a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $16.50 implies a whopping upside potential of 153.07%. 

Investors should note that Sameer Joshi of H.C. Wainwright is the most accurate analyst for BLNK stock, according to TipRanks. Copying Joshi’s trades on BLNK stock and holding each position for one year could result in 28% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 71.85% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on F

Electric Vehicle Stocks Rise: Tesla, Wallbox Lead the Pack
Market NewsElectric Vehicle Stocks Rise: Tesla, Wallbox Lead the Pack
14h ago
F
GM
Invest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
F
HD
Tesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go
F
GM
More F Latest News >

More News & Analysis on F

Electric Vehicle Stocks Rise: Tesla, Wallbox Lead the Pack
Market NewsElectric Vehicle Stocks Rise: Tesla, Wallbox Lead the Pack
14h ago
F
GM
Invest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
3d ago
F
HD
Tesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla’s SuperCharger Deals Make EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) a No-Go
3d ago
F
GM
More F Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >