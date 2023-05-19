tiprankstipranks
Market News

Why is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Restricting Staff’s Use of ChatGPT, AI Tools?

Story Highlights

Apple is reportedly restricting its employees from using ChatGPT and other external AI tools.

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has restricted the use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence (AI) tools for some employees due to concerns that they might leak confidential data, as the company is developing similar technology, the Wall Street Journal reported.  

Apple has also asked its employees not to use Microsoft (MSFT)-owned GitHub’s Copilot, which helps developers write software code. Apple’s move comes amid growing concerns about how ChatGPT and other AI tools leverage enormous user data to enhance or “train” their AI offering.

Earlier this month, Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) temporarily restricted employees from using generative AI tools after some workers accidentally uploaded sensitive code to ChatGPT. Other companies, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Verizon Communications (VZ), have also imposed similar restrictions regarding the use of ChatGPT to prevent the leak of confidential data.

In March, Microsoft-backed OpenAI said that it temporarily took ChatGPT offline, citing a bug in an open-source library that allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history. Last month, OpenAI rolled out new controls that allow users to turn off their chat history in ChatGPT. These new controls help users manage their data in ChatGPT and choose which conversations can be used to train OpenAI’s large language models.

On Thursday, OpenAI announced a ChatGPT app for the iPhone and iPad. The company has started the roll-out for iOS in the U.S. and intends to expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

What is the Price Target for Apple Stock?

Wall Street’s Strong Buy rating on Apple is based on 23 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. The average price target of $182.56 suggests 4.3% upside. Shares have rallied nearly 35% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on VZ

Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Ohio
Press ReleasesVerizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Ohio
19h ago
VZ
Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Arizona
Press ReleasesVerizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Arizona
19h ago
VZ
Verizon continues to upgrade Philadelphia’s best network
Press ReleasesVerizon continues to upgrade Philadelphia’s best network
2d ago
VZ
More VZ Latest News >

