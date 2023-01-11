Why is Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) Stock Trending Lower?

Shares of British insurance company Direct Line Insurance (GB:DLG) slumped (down over 26% at the time of this writing) as the company withheld its final dividend for 2022. The harsh weather conditions impacted the company’s underwriting business and its payouts.

DLG stated that the sub-zero temperatures led to an increase in freeze-related claims. Management expects freeze-related claims to come to around £90 million. Overall, weather-related claims are projected to be worth £140 million in 2022, much higher than the earlier expectation of £73 million.

Besides for weather-associated claims, the decline in the valuations of commercial property holdings due to a weak macro environment and higher motor claims inflation remains a drag.

While the company will no longer pay the final dividend for 2022, it has returned £1.5bn of capital to its shareholders in the last five years.

Is DLG Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

DLG stock carries a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting two Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of 228.25p implies 34.9% upside potential.

Our Insider Trading Activity tool reveals that DLG stock has a negative signal from insiders, who sold shares worth £484K last quarter. Nevertheless, DLG stock sports an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks.

