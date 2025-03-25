Why Enovix Stock’s (ENVX) Sudden Surge Might Be Just the Beginning of an Impressive Run

Shares of Enovix (ENVX) have rebounded from their recent post-Q4 earnings decline. While the firm posted results that exceeded expectations, beating top and bottom-line estimates, soft forward guidance prompted an ongoing slide in the shares – until last week, when the stock shifted gears and jumped over 10%. The stock has a history of heightened volatility and has sometimes been labeled a “meme” stock. However, the company’s production targets for smartphone and IoT lithium-ion batteries are promising, and analysts remain bullish on the stock’s potential, projecting roughly 150% growth in the share price over the next 12 months. While it is richly valued at current levels, growth-oriented investors may find this a compelling option.

Making Significant Strides Toward Production at Scale

Enovix Corporation develops and produces advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. With a focus on achieving high-energy density, the company aims to offer safer and more efficient alternatives compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. It caters primarily to industries including consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and wearable technology, delivering innovative energy storage solutions that enhance battery performance significantly.

The company is well-positioned to capitalize on rapidly evolving industry trends by leveraging its high-energy-density battery technology to meet growing demand across diverse markets. Management has strategically invested in the emerging AI-enabled smart eyewear market, which is anticipated to reach tens of millions of units by 2028, as estimated by IDC. This market expansion, fueled by advances in AI applications and hardware and software ecosystems, presents a significant opportunity for Enovix, mainly due to the current lack of products to meet that demand.

Additionally, there is a rising demand in the defense sector for supply chain-compliant battery solutions, driven by geopolitical shifts and increased interest from drone and defense suppliers. Enovix has reported securing a purchase order from a defense customer working on autonomous AI systems, highlighting the potential for future revenue growth.

The company’s FAB2 site recently completed Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) for its High-Volume Manufacturing (HVM) line, marking a significant milestone toward achieving scale in smartphone mass production readiness by late 2025. Customer audits and custom cell development are ongoing, focusing on sectors such as IoT and EV, prioritizing key opportunities for long-term growth and leadership in battery innovation.

Top and Bottom-line Beats but Soft Forward Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Enovix reported revenue of $9.7 million, a year-over-year increase of over 30%, primarily driven by strong demand in South Korea’s defense sector and increased collaboration with US engineers. This marked the company’s first positive gross margin, amounting to $1.1 million or 11% of sales. Operating expenses on a GAAP basis were reduced to $35.6 million due to strategic shifts to lower-cost regions, while non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to $24.3 million.

Despite a GAAP net loss of $37.5 million, Enovix saw improved profitability metrics. Adjusted EBITDA loss shrank to $11.7 million from the previous quarter’s $21.6 million loss, supported by the positive gross margin, reduced operating costs, and increased depreciation and amortization. The non-GAAP earnings per share loss improved to $0.11, beating consensus projections.

The company closed the year with $272.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, bolstered by $107 million from an equity offering.

Management offered guidance for the first quarter of 2025, projecting revenue of $3.5 million to $5.5 million, with GAAP earnings per share (EPS) loss expected to be between $0.23 and $0.29. The guidance was notably lower than Wall Street’s expectations, forecasting a revenue of $6.2 million and an adjusted loss of 17 cents per share for the same period.

Early Signs of Positive Momentum

The stock has been highly volatile, sporting a beta of 3.29, as it bounced around the past few years. The most recent downward spike was catalyzed by Q4’s earnings release, helping send the shares down 18.68% year-to-date. While the recent jump in share price marks a potential turn in momentum, the stock still trades below its 50-day (9.52) and 200-day (10.29) moving averages. Its forward P/S ratio of 46x suggests the market is baking in a significant premium for potential growth.

However, analysts following the company remain bullish about its prospects. For example, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Derek Soderberg recently reiterated an Overweight rating and set a price target of $30.00 on the shares, noting the company’s success in achieving positive gross margins for the first time with a significant earnings beat. Further, he sees the company’s exploration into new markets, specifically drone applications, complementing its AR/smart glasses sector advancements and its ability to distribute to multiple smartphone OEMs within the year.

Enovix is rated a Strong Buy overall, based on the recent recommendations of seven analysts. The average price target for ENVX stock is $22.00, which represents a potential upside of 148.87% from current levels.

ENVX Stock in Summary

Despite some ups and downs in its stock performance, with a strategic push into AI-enabled smart eyewear and defense and significant strides in production capabilities, Enovix appears well-positioned to participate in the burgeoning high-energy-density battery market. While the market has reacted to management’s recent conservative forward guidance, the long-term growth projections, backed by analyst optimism and strong fundamentals, suggest a compelling opportunity for growth-focused investors.

