Why Did Lyft Stock (NASDAQ:LYFT) Fall Despite Q3 Earnings Beat?  

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Why Did Lyft Stock (NASDAQ:LYFT) Fall Despite Q3 Earnings Beat?  
Market News

Why Did Lyft Stock (NASDAQ:LYFT) Fall Despite Q3 Earnings Beat?  

Story Highlights

Lyft shares trended lower despite the ride-sharing company delivering better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Ride-hailing company Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter earnings, thanks to the turnaround efforts and growth initiatives to lure back customers under the leadership of CEO David Risher, who took over the role as the head of the company in April. However, shares fell nearly 2% in Wednesday’s extended trading session as the company’s Q3 bookings were lower than that of arch-rival Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

Lyft’s Q3 Metrics

Lyft’s revenue grew 10% to $1.16 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Further, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24, reflecting a significant improvement from a loss per share of $0.16 in the prior-year quarter. The company beat analysts’ adjusted EPS consensus of $0.15 per share.

Lyft gained from the back-to-school season and return-to-office, with rides growing 20% to 187 million. The company also benefited from continued momentum in travel, with airport trips rising by about 15% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, gross bookings increased 15% year-over-year to $3.55 billion, reflecting strong ride growth that was partially offset by lower prices as the company is trying to stay competitive. In comparison, rival Uber reported a 31% rise in the gross bookings of its Mobility business.

Looking ahead, the company expects Q4 bookings in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion. It expects Q4 revenue to grow by mid-single-digits quarter-over-quarter.

What is the Forecast for LYFT Stock?

Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating on Lyft stock but slightly lowered the price target to $12 from $13. The analyst highlighted that Lyft’s Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA beat his expectations, as rideshare rides accelerated for the third consecutive quarter, with continued acceleration in October.

That said, Sheridan noted that the fourth quarter is expected to see “another step-down” in contribution margins due to higher third-party insurance costs. He views LYFT as a “show-me story,” given the relative market share dynamics in the U.S. ridesharing market, stability/improvements in contribution profit per ride, and a ramp to sustained GAAP profitability.

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on Lyft stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy and 13 Holds. The average price target of $10.97 implies the stock could be range-bound at current levels. Note that the average price target could change due to analysts’ reactions to the Q3 results and outlook.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Why Did Lyft Stock (NASDAQ:LYFT) Fall Despite Q3 Earnings Beat?  
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Lyft options imply 12.0% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyLyft options imply 12.0% move in share price post-earnings
14h ago
LYFT
Lyft call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyLyft call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
LYFT
UBER Earnings Preview: Wall Street Bullish Ahead of Q3 Print
Stock Analysis & IdeasUBER Earnings Preview: Wall Street Bullish Ahead of Q3 Print
3d ago
SPX
LYFT
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >