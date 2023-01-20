Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Falls as Bank of America Turns Bearish

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Falls as Bank of America Turns Bearish

Story Highlights

Financial services company Charles Schwab received a rating cut from an analyst at Bank of America, who has now turned bearish about the stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) stock fell 6.2% on Thursday after Bank of America double downgraded its rating from Buy to Sell. Following a decline on Wednesday after Q4 earnings, this was SCHW stock’s second straight day in the red zone.

Bank of America analyst Craig Siegenthaler also reduced the target price from $92 to $75, which implies a downside of 1.7% from the current trading level.

Overall, the SCHW target price is $94.38, which is 23.7% higher than the current price level. Furthermore, Siegenthaler’s rating contradicts Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the stock has a total of 14 recommendations, out of which 11 are Buy.

Based in the U.S., Charles Schwab is a financial company that offers banking, wealth management, brokerage, trading services, and more.

Siegenthaler believes client cash sorting will continue to be at higher levels in the first half of 2023. The company is also among the biggest beneficiaries of Fed’s interest rate hikes. He believes that this benefit will be phased out by the middle of 2023. This could be a big blow to the company as 60% of its revenues are linked to interest rates.

The analyst lowered the EPS estimate from $4.50 to $4.28 for Fiscal 2023 and from $5.25 to $5.0 for Fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, the Fed’s prolonged rate hikes until 2024 and the company’s long-term securities portfolio growth could be threats to Siegenthaler’s rating.

Siegenthaler is a five-star rated analyst on the Street and is a trusted name in rating financial stocks in the U.S. and U.K. markets.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SCHW

SCHW Slides on Big Q4 Bottomline Miss
Market NewsSCHW Slides on Big Q4 Bottomline Miss
2d ago
SCHW
Unusually active option classes on open January 18th
PNC
RKT
Charles Schwab reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.07, consensus $1.09
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SCHW

SCHW Slides on Big Q4 Bottomline Miss
Market NewsSCHW Slides on Big Q4 Bottomline Miss
2d ago
SCHW
Unusually active option classes on open January 18th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open January 18th
2d ago
PNC
RKT
Charles Schwab reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.07, consensus $1.09
The FlyCharles Schwab reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.07, consensus $1.09
2d ago
SCHW
More SCHW Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >