tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Drop 12%?

Shares of BuzzFeed (BZFD) fell almost 12% during extended trading on May 16, after the media and entertainment company reported a huge loss for Q1 2022. BuzzFeed went public in December 2021 through a SPAC merger

The company operates three major business units, namely advertising, content, and commerce. Advertising is the largest unit in revenue contribution.

Q1 Numbers at a Glance

Revenue rose 26% year-over-year to $91.6 million. Advertising revenue jumped 26% to $48.7 million; Content revenue increased 65% to $32.3 million; and Commerce revenue rose 27% to $10.6 million.

However, the net loss of $44.6 million widened from a loss of $11.3 million for the same quarter the previous year. BuzzFeed ended the quarter with $74.5 million in cash.

Outlook

BuzzFeed expects its Q2 revenue to grow by at least 20% year-over-year. The company anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of $2 million to $7 million.

Wall Street’s Take

The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on one Hold. The average BuzzFeed price forecast of $5.50 implies 49% upside potential to current levels.

Hedge Funds 

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in BuzzFeed is currently Neutral, as eight hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 627,300 shares in the last quarter.

Key Takeaway for Investors

BuzzFeed runs businesses with bright prospects. For example, as advertising money is increasingly shifting online, so is media consumption and shopping. To better position itself for the future, BuzzFeed continues to make strategic investments, which weigh on earnings for now.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Armed with Strategic Moves, Luna Innovations Beats Q1 Expectations
United Airlines Flies Higher on Strong Q2 Outlook
Ryanair Narrows Loss, Issues Upbeat Traffic Outlook