Why Did Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Fall to Multi-Year Lows?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Did Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Fall to Multi-Year Lows?

Story Highlights

Following disappointing Q1FY23 results, BIG stock dropped to its multi-year lows on May 26. Sinking consumer purchasing power and inventory issues impact retailers’ performance.

Furniture and home décor retailer Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) posted worse-than-expected Q1FY23 results on May 26, dragging the shares down as much as 19% to their 30-year lows. What’s worse, the company’s board suspended its quarterly dividend distribution owing to the wider-than-expected adjusted loss of $3.40 per share. BIG stock sank 13.3% to close at $6.25 on Friday.

A cutback on discretionary spending has impacted the retailer’s sales, which fell 18.3% year-over-year. The retailer also cited furniture shortages and unfavorable weather for the decline in sales in Q1.

In response to declining sales and contracting margins, management decided to shut down four distribution centers in an attempt to cut FY23 expenses by $100 million. Plus, the retailer has identified other avenues to increase earnings by up to $200 million in the next 18 months.

Commenting on the company’s efforts to boost its financials, CEO Bruce Thorn said, “We expect furniture and seasonal to return to being the strong growth drivers for our business they have been in the past, as consumer confidence improves and as we continue to bring newness and incredible value to our assortment.”

Steep inflationary pressures and the fear of an incoming recession have marred consumers’ buying habits in the past several months. In turn, retailers hiked up the prices of certain goods while resorting to promotional gimmicks for others to empty their shelves. Big Lots’ inventories in the first quarter also fell in tandem with its sales by 18.8% year-over-year.

Will Big Lots Stock Go Up?

Following the latest quarterly results and the uncertain future, it is unlikely for the stock to move up in the short term. On TipRanks too, BIG stock has attracted a Strong Sell consensus rating based on one Hold and four Sell ratings. After falling nearly 80% this year, the average Big Lots price forecast of $8.84 implies 41.4% upside potential from current levels in the next twelve months.

Ahead of BIG’s latest earnings, Bank of America analyst Jason Haas reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a price target of $7.20, implying 15.2% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BIG

BIG Crashes as Q1 Results Disappoint
Market NewsBIG Crashes as Q1 Results Disappoint
3d ago
BIG
Big Lots Reports Q1 Results
BIG
BIG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
BIG
More BIG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BIG

BIG Crashes as Q1 Results Disappoint
Market NewsBIG Crashes as Q1 Results Disappoint
3d ago
BIG
Big Lots Reports Q1 Results
Press ReleasesBig Lots Reports Q1 Results
3d ago
BIG
BIG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsBIG Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
5d ago
BIG
More BIG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >