Why Delta Stock Rose Despite Q1 Loss?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Delta Stock Rose Despite Q1 Loss?

Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock jumped more than 6.2% to close at $41.02 on Wednesday, after the company reported Q1 2022 results that investors generally liked despite continuing losses. Delta is an American global airline, flying passengers and cargo.

Although the airline industry is still dealing with COVID-19 pandemic economic shocks, Delta’s business is recovering. The company reported revenue that far exceeded Wall Street expectations. While it is still making losses, Delta posted a loss that was lower than what analysts’ expected.

Q1 Earnings Numbers at a Glance

The revenue of $9.35 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion, despite being 11% below the pre-pandemic level for the same quarter in 2019. The adjusted loss per share of $1.23 was narrower than the expected $1.27 loss per share. The airline’s capacity recovered to 83% of its 2019 level. 

Delta ended the quarter with $12.8 billion in liquidity, which includes cash, short-term investments, and a revolving credit facility.

Q2 Outlook

With the Omicron variant faded, travel demand is rebounding and Delta is doing well at controlling costs. As a result, the company expects its financial performance to keep improving in Q2. It expects Q2 revenue to recover to as much as 97% of the revenue generated in the same quarter of 2019 before the pandemic. 

Delta expects capacity to recover to 84% of the 2019 level. The airline expects it operating margin to be in the range of 12% to 14%. From $20.9 billion in Q1, Delta expects to lower its adjusted net debt to $20 billion.

Executive Comments 

Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, said, “As our brand preference and demand momentum grow, we are successfully recapturing higher fuel prices, driving our outlook for a 12 to 14 percent adjusted operating margin and strong free cash flow in the June quarter.”

Delta Airlines President, Glen Hauenstein, commented, “Delta is well-positioned to capitalize on robust consumer demand and an accelerating return of business and international travel. The strength of Delta’s brand has never been more evident with record-setting performance for co-brand card acquisitions, co-brand spend and SkyMiles acquisitions in March.”

Wall Street’s Take

On April 13, Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien reiterated a Hold rating on Delta but raised the price target to $44 from $39. O’Brien’s new price target indicates 7.3% upside potential.

The consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on nine Buys and three Holds. The average Delta price target stands at $49.42 and implies upside potential of 20.48% to current levels. Shares have declined 15% over the past year.

Stock Investors

At the time of writing, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Delta Air Lines, with 2.0% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to DAL stock over the past 30 days.

Takeaway for Investors 

Delta has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the pandemic and now it should shine as travel demand rebounds with vaccines giving people more confidence to fly. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
How Does American Airlines Expect to Perform in Q1?
Why Did Myovant Sciences Close in the Red on Tuesday?
Street Sees 75% Upside in Warner Bros. Discovery Stock