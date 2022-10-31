Why Caterpillar Stock (NYSE:CAT) Fell More than Its Sector Today

Shares of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) are down more than the overall industrial sector (XLI) in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from UBS (NYSE:UBS) analyst Steven Fisher, who lowered the company from Buy to Hold.

This is despite the fact that Steven Fisher raised his price target from $225 to $230 per share. UBS remains positive on Caterpillar’s underlying business, as it expects earnings and margins to continue improving. Nonetheless, UBS cites multiple compression as the main reason for the neutral stance.

Is CAT a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, CAT stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average CAT stock price target of $228.67 implies 5.36% upside potential.

Disclosure