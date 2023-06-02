Why Are Some Users Unhappy with Apple’s Savings Account?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Are Some Users Unhappy with Apple’s Savings Account?

Story Highlights

Apple savings account offers a high yield. Some of its users are dissatisfied, despite the higher yield.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) savings account offers a terrific yield (offering a 4.15% annual percentage yield of APY), roughly 10 times higher than the traditional savings accounts. While the high yield attracts, the delay in moving funds out of the account has irked some of its customers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The technology giant teamed up with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to launch its savings account in April. The high-yield account requires no minimum deposits, no fees, and no minimum balance requirements. Further, users can set up and manage their accounts directly from Apple Card in Wallet. 

Apple also promised that customers could withdraw funds with ease and at any time with no fees. However, that hasn’t turned out well for some of its users. 

Per the report, several customers faced a delay in getting their funds out. Usually, most bank transfers are processed almost immediately. At times a customer might face a delay, and that’s reasonable. However, in the case of Apple, the wait has been two to four weeks, which is strange. 

A delay in moving funds could adversely hurt the user base and lead to account closers. Thus, Apple needs to resolve its savings account issues quickly as a better user experience could result in boosting its ecosystem and lead more customers to own its multiple products. 

While it remains a wait-and-watch story of how swiftly Apple resolves customers’ issues, the company continues to drive its installed base of devices led by solid iPhone demand. 

It delivered revenue of $94.8 billion during the last reported quarter, with iPhone sales reaching $51.3 billion. Impressively, its services revenue was at an all-time high. At the same time, Apple surpassed Street’s forecast on the bottom line front and reported earnings of $1.52 per share in Q2.

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Apple stock is up about 39% year-to-date on the back of its solid financial performance. However, top Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about AAPL stock due to the economic uncertainty. 

Before moving ahead, it’s important to highlight that TipRanks identifies top analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver higher returns through recommendations. Following the call, TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the statistical significance of each rating, analysts’ overall success rate, and the average return. 

Among the 21 top analysts giving ratings on AAPL stock, 16 recommend a Buy, four suggest a Hold, and one has a Sell. Further, the consensus 12-month price target of all top analysts is roughly in line with its closing price on June 1. 

Learn more about Top Wall Street Analysts here.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GS

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Layoff Saga Continues
Market NewsGoldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Layoff Saga Continues
2d ago
GS
MS
Banking Crisis Isn’t Over; These Stocks Can Weather a Credit Crunch
GS
BAC
Goldman (NYSE:GS) Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; To Pay $215M
GS
More GS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GS

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Layoff Saga Continues
Market NewsGoldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): Layoff Saga Continues
2d ago
GS
MS
Banking Crisis Isn’t Over; These Stocks Can Weather a Credit Crunch
Stock Analysis & IdeasBanking Crisis Isn’t Over; These Stocks Can Weather a Credit Crunch
17d ago
GS
BAC
Goldman (NYSE:GS) Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; To Pay $215M
Market NewsGoldman (NYSE:GS) Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; To Pay $215M
24d ago
GS
More GS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >