Who Is TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst on IONQ Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to analyst Quinn Bolton of research firm Needham. Remarkably, Bolton ranks #45 out of the 10,109 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is IonQ stock (IONQ) for which he is the Best analyst over a one-year time frame.

IonQ is a quantum computing stock that focuses on quantum computers using trapped ions, and it makes its systems available through big cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud. For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Best Analyst on IONQ Stock over One Year

When we look at Bolton’s recommendation for IONQ stock, he has had a 94% success rate on the stock for one year. Plus, he earned an average return of 142.91% during that period.

On an overall basis, copying Bolton’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 37%, with 59% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just IONQ

Bolton primarily focuses on covering the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), a quantum computing company. The analyst earned a massive 800% return on the call between November 14, 2024, and today.

