Who Is TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst on Intel Stock (INTC)?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to analyst Gus Richard of Northland Securities. Remarkably, Richard ranks #153 out of the 10,000 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Intel (INTC), for which he is the Best analyst over a one-year time frame.

Intel is a global semiconductor company known for manufacturing microprocessors and other advanced computing technologies. For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Best Analyst on INTC Stock over One Year

When we look at Richard’s recommendation for Intel stock, we see that over the past year, Richard has had a 63% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 9.42% during that period.

On an overall basis, copying Richard’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 21.00%, with 60% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just INTC

Richard primarily focuses on covering the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), an energy technology company. The analyst earned a massive 350.70% return on the call between October 9, 2019, and October 9, 2020.

