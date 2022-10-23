Which Stocks Piqued Analysts’ Interest Last Week?

Which stocks are analysts most interested in? Using TipRanks’ Trending Stocks tool, we have identified the stocks that have gathered three or more analyst ratings in the past few days.
Here’s the list of the stocks, the number of ratings they received in the last seven days, and the analyst consensus rating on each of them. Click on the links to learn more about each stock.
- Netflix (NFLX) – 26 ratings – Hold
- Snap (SNAP) – 22 ratings – Hold
- Tesla (TSLA) – 18 ratings – Moderate Buy
- Lam Research (LRCX) – 14 ratings – Moderate Buy
- Union Pacific (UNP) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy
- First Republic Bank (FRC) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy
- Ally Financial (ALLY) – 12 ratings – Moderate Buy
- Microsoft (MSFT) – 12 ratings – Strong Buy
- Equifax (EFX) – 11 ratings – Moderate Buy
- Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) – 11 ratings – Hold