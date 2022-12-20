What to Infer from SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Trades?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

What to Infer from SoFi’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Trades?

Story Highlights

Insider trading activity has spiked in SOFI stock in recent days. SoFi stock is under pressure due to macro challenges.

Shares of the beaten-down financial services company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are in the spotlight due to the sudden spike in insider trading. Per TipRanks’ data, the insider confidence signal is positive on SOFI stock. Last quarter, insiders bought SOFI stock worth 7.4M.

A Snapshot of Recent Insider Trading Activity at SOFI

SoFi’s CEO and Director, Anthony Noto (who owns over 10% of SOFI), is accumulating its stock. Noto bought SOFI stock worth approximately $7.4 million in the last seven days. The graph below shows that Noto’s transactions came in the form of an Informative Buy (insiders using their capital to execute trades).

SoFi stock has lost about 72% of its value year-to-date, and CEO buying the dip is a positive signal. Noto’s big purchases signify his confidence in SoFi’s growth prospects. 

TipRanks offers daily insider transactions and a list of top corporate insiders. It also provides a list of hot stocks that boast either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is SoFi a Good Long-Term Stock?

Rising interest rates are negatively impacting loan originations, and overall investors’ negative sentiment toward financial technology companies continues to pose challenges for SoFi. Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about SoFi’s stock. 

It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on seven Buy and four Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $7.18 implies 62.08% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
Stock Analysis & IdeasInsiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
2d ago
WWW
CELC
Unusually active option classes on open December 15th
VZ
AMD
SoFi Technologies price target lowered to $7.50 from $8.50 at Piper Sandler
SOFI
More SOFI Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on SOFI

Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
Stock Analysis & IdeasInsiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys
2d ago
WWW
CELC
Unusually active option classes on open December 15th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open December 15th
5d ago
VZ
AMD
SoFi Technologies price target lowered to $7.50 from $8.50 at Piper Sandler
The FlySoFi Technologies price target lowered to $7.50 from $8.50 at Piper Sandler
5d ago
SOFI
More SOFI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >