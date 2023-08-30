What Does the Greyscale (OTHEROTC:GBTC) Ruling Mean for Cryptocurrency?

Greyscale: it’s not just a disease on “Game of Thrones” any more. It’s also shorthand for Grayscale Investments (OTHEROTC:GBTC), who won a major court case against the Securities and Exchange Commission, and with it, potentially changed the landscape for cryptocurrency markets forever. But what effects should we be looking for in the short-term?

The case in question, posed to a panel of judges, overturned a ruling from the SEC that prevented Grayscale Investments from turning its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trust into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The judges in question noted that the SEC had allowed two other operations to do something similar, so preventing Grayscale from doing it, without some kind of valid reason that the SEC didn’t present, was “unlawful”.

Here’s the part where things get interesting, though. Thanks to Greyscale’s move, several other companies, including BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), WisdomTree (NYSE:WT), and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), can now advance their own plans for a Bitcoin ETF. Indeed, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) had similar plans in play as well, and those can likely go through too. With that many potential ETFs coming into play, it’s likely going to be a bit challenging to differentiate themselves sufficiently for the average investor to pick a winner by a process other than flipping a coin.

Interestingly, of those four, only one is down in Wednesday afternoon’s trading: Coinbase. Coinbase is also the only one of these four with a downside risk. With an average price target of $80.65, Coinbase stock comes with a 3.48% downside risk. Meanwhile, for upside potential, the current frontrunner is Blackrock. With an average price target of $817.50, Blackrock stock offers investors a 17.47% upside potential.

Disclosure