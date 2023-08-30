What Does the Greyscale (OTHEROTC:GBTC) Ruling Mean for Cryptocurrency?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
What Does the Greyscale (OTHEROTC:GBTC) Ruling Mean for Cryptocurrency?
Market News

What Does the Greyscale (OTHEROTC:GBTC) Ruling Mean for Cryptocurrency?

Story Highlights

The Grayscale ruling may open the floodgates  for Bitcoin ETFs and other newly-minted financial instruments.

Greyscale: it’s not just a disease on “Game of Thrones” any more. It’s also shorthand for Grayscale Investments (OTHEROTC:GBTC), who won a major court case against the Securities and Exchange Commission, and with it, potentially changed the landscape for cryptocurrency markets forever. But what effects should we be looking for in the short-term?

The case in question, posed to a panel of judges, overturned a ruling from the SEC that prevented Grayscale Investments from turning its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trust into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The judges in question noted that the SEC had allowed two other operations to do something similar, so preventing Grayscale from doing it, without some kind of valid reason that the SEC didn’t present, was “unlawful”.

Here’s the part where things get interesting, though. Thanks to Greyscale’s move, several other companies, including BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), WisdomTree (NYSE:WT), and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), can now advance their own plans for a Bitcoin ETF. Indeed, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) had similar plans in play as well, and those can likely go through too. With that many potential ETFs coming into play, it’s likely going to be a bit challenging to differentiate themselves sufficiently for the average investor to pick a winner by a process other than flipping a coin.

Interestingly, of those four, only one is down in Wednesday afternoon’s trading: Coinbase. Coinbase is also the only one of these four with a downside risk. With an average price target of $80.65, Coinbase stock comes with a 3.48% downside risk. Meanwhile, for upside potential, the current frontrunner is Blackrock. With an average price target of $817.50, Blackrock stock offers investors a 17.47% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on WT

WisdomTree reports Q1 adjusted EPS 9c, consensus 8c
The FlyWisdomTree reports Q1 adjusted EPS 9c, consensus 8c
1M ago
WT
WisdomTree reports net inflows of nearly $1.6B in June
WT
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
WT
BLK
More WT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WT

WisdomTree reports Q1 adjusted EPS 9c, consensus 8c
The FlyWisdomTree reports Q1 adjusted EPS 9c, consensus 8c
1M ago
WT
WisdomTree reports net inflows of nearly $1.6B in June
The FlyWisdomTree reports net inflows of nearly $1.6B in June
2M ago
WT
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
2M ago
WT
BLK
More WT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >