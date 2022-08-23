tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

What Does Aerie Buyout Mean for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)?

Story Highlights

To strengthen its footprint in the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals eye drops space, Swiss eye-care company Alcon has signed an agreement to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Swiss eye-care company Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for roughly $770 million. The deal, which is expected to boost Alcon’s financials, is in sync with its initiatives to expand its ophthalmic pharmaceutical offerings.

Through this transaction, Aerie’s Rocklatan, Rhopressa and AR-15512 will become a part of Alcon’s portfolio. Notably, AR-15512 is currently a Phase 3 product candidate for treating dry eye disease.

Further, Aerie’s pipeline of drugs, comprising multiple clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates, will also come under Alcon post the deal.

Coming to the financial terms of the deal, Alcon is acquiring at a price of $15.25 per share of Aerie. In comparison to Aerie’s last closing price of $11.15 on August 22, Alcon has quoted a premium of 37%. Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Is Alcon Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

While analysts look cautiously optimistic, financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on ALC stock. On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, five Holds, and one Sell.

ALC’s average price target of $77.92 implies 13.8% upside potential. Shares of the company have declined 21.8% so far in 2022.

Final Thoughts

There is no denying that the addition of Aerie’s products will help Alcon bolster its presence in the ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and glaucoma space. In fact, Aerie estimates $130-140 million in total glaucoma franchise net product revenue for full-year 2022. Further, Alcon expects the deal to be accretive to its core diluted earnings in 2024.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Eyes Fresh Talent as Old Director Retires
MCD
CEO Aron Tweets About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and APE Trading Halt
AMC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
ZM
DLO
Joshua Heacock Showers his Favor on ZIM (NYSE:ZIM) Stock on Twitter
ZIM
Why Is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Falling?
DLO
As Part of Its EV Plans, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Slash 3,000 Jobs
F
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stock Soars on News of Alliance with Snapchat
SNAP
This Insider Just Pocketed $5.25M Worth of Avaya Stock (NYSE:AVYA)
AVYA
More Market News >