tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
PPG
All News
Market News

What Do Acquisitions & ESG Goals Reveal About PPG Stock?

Story Highlights

An acquisitive nature and social and environmental commitments are PPG’s key strengths. An update on these fronts was provided at the company’s recently held Investor Day.

In this article:
In this article:
PPG

At its Investor Day on June 9, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) highlighted the importance of buyouts, especially of Tikkurila, for its operations and talked about its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets.

Shares of the company fell 6.5% to close at $115.9 on Friday. The stock, however, rose 1.1% in the extended trading session.

PPG Industries is a manufacturer and global supplier of paints, coatings, and specialty materials.

Inside the Headlines

The company noted that the Tikkurila buyout (completed in June 2021) has enhanced its portfolio of painting and coatings, distribution network, and technological capabilities.

Also, the buyout has boosted PPG’s cross-selling capabilities and its presence in multiple countries, including Sweden, Finland, Poland, and the Baltics.

It is worth noting that Tikkurila’s architectural coatings account for 85% of PPG’s total revenues, and industrial coatings contribute the remaining 15%.

From this buyout, PPG anticipates realizing costs synergies of $45 million, with $30 million expected in 2022 alone.

For Tikkurila and four other buyouts, including Ennis-Flint, VersaFlex, Worwag, and Cetelon, PPG’s COO, Tim Knavish, said, “Acquisitions are a key to PPG’s long-term growth strategy and continue to create value for the company. We are pleased with the integration pace of our five most recent acquisitions.”

Meanwhile, the company has reiterated its goal to slash emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) by 15% by 2025. The company has already achieved a reduction of 9.7% in GHG emissions.

Further, PPG achieved a 37.5% reduction in waste intensity last year against its goal of 25% by 2025. For the reduction in energy consumption, PPG targets a 15% fall by 2025. It was able to register a decline of only 0.5% until last year.

Lastly, the use of energy from renewable resources grew 24% till last year, as compared with its goal of 25% by 2025.

Stock Rating

As per TipRanks, PPG has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. PPG’s average price target of $154 mirrors 32.87% upside from current levels. Over the past year, shares of this $27.4-billion company have declined 33.9%.

Three days ago, Stephen Richardson of Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on PPG with a price target of $170 (46.68% upside potential).

Bloggers’ Stance

The Financial bloggers on TipRanks are 100% Bullish on PPG, compared with the sector average of 74%.

Conclusion

PPG’s inorganic actions have strengthened its growth prospects and reflect its commitment to return more value to its shareholders. Also, the progress of the company’s ESG program mirrors its desire to be a socially and environmentally responsible company.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE
In this article:
PPG

Latest News Feed

Finally, Sun Sets on Microsoft’s Internet Explorer
MSFT
WELL Health Saw Record Revenues in May; What’s Next?
CA:WELL
Apple Leaks Reveal iPhone 14 Camera Upgrades
AAPL
Is Amazon Getting Cold Feet Over $7.7B IPL Streaming Rights?
AMZN
Google Settles Gender Discrimination Lawsuit; Suspends Engineer Over Claims About AI
GOOGL
Which Websites were Most Visited in May?
VZ
APP
Bitcoin-Related Stocks Crashing: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
SI
EDU
Insiders Buy Kingsway Stock While Hedge Funds Make Fresh Entry
KFS
Will Pfizer’s Vaccine Get Authorization For Young Kids in the U.S.?
PFE