WFC Earnings: Wells Fargo Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
WFC Earnings: Wells Fargo Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations
Market News

WFC Earnings: Wells Fargo Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

Story Highlights

Wells Fargo reported Q3 earnings above expectations.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) surged more than 6% in trading after the bank reported Q3 earnings above expectations. The bank’s Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, above consensus estimates of $1.28 per share.

WFC’s Net Interest Income Declined in Q3

Meanwhile, the financial services company’s revenues came in line with Street expectations at $20.37 billion. However, WFC’s net interest income (NII), a critical measure of the bank’s lending profits, declined 11% year-over-year to $11.69 billion in the third quarter. The decline in NII was a result of higher funding costs, as customers moved toward higher-yielding deposit products.

However, WFC continues to expect its NII to drop by 9% year-over-year in FY24 to $47.68 billion. NII is the difference between earnings from assets and the cost of liabilities.

WFC CEO Comments on the Bank’s Strategy

WFC CEO Charles Scharf commented on the bank’s strategy and noted, “Our earnings profile is very different than it was five years ago as we have been making strategic investments in many of our businesses and de-emphasizing or selling others.” He added that Wells Fargo’s revenue sources have become more diverse, with fee-based revenue growing by 16% in the first nine months of the year, which largely offset the challenges due to the declining NII.

Is WFC a Good Buy Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about WFC stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and seven Holds. Over the past year, WFC stock advanced by more than 45%, and the average WFC price target of $63.56 implies an upside potential of 10.1% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following WFC’s results today.

See more WFC analyst ratings

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Tesla lower after ‘underwhelming’ robotaxi launch event: Morning Buzz
BK
GD
TheFly
Premium
Wells Fargo CEO says U.S. economy remains strong
WFC
Go Ad-Free with Our App