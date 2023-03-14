Western Alliance Plunges; Is Now the Time to Snap Up WAL Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Western Alliance Plunges; Is Now the Time to Snap Up WAL Stock?

Story Highlights

The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation plunged due to investors’ negative sentiment toward regional banks. Management announced measures to strengthen liquidity.

The downfall of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) swept away billions of dollars from the market cap of regional banks. Despite the reassurances from the regulators, investors continue to flee bank stocks. Due to negative investor sentiment, shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALplunged over 60% before closing 47.06% lower on March 13. While WAL stock lost substantial value, Wall Street is bullish about its prospects and sees stellar upside potential.

Management Shores Up Liquidity

While investors are fleeing bank stocks over concerns about liquidity, WAL announced that it has taken steps to bolster its liquidity position, which will enable it to meet its client funding needs and increase its borrowing capacity. 

The financial institution’s CEO, Kenneth Vecchione, said that WAL’s cash reserves exceed $25 billion and are growing. Furthermore, its insured deposits now exceed 50% of total deposits.

He added that its CET1 ratio (a key ratio that determines a bank’s ability to withstand financial distress) stood at approximately 7.9%, which is better than its peers and shows the strength of the bank’s fundamentals. 

Management’s efforts to calm investors are showing results. Notably, WAL stock is up about 5.3% in the after-hours of trade. 

What’s the Prediction for WAL Stock?

WAL’s solid credit quality and a sharp recovery in the average deposit balances from the year-end (2022) keep analysts optimistic. WAL stock has Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buy and one Hold recommendations.  

At the same time, analysts’ average price target of $83.83 implies a solid upside potential of 220.94%. 

Disclosure   

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WAL

Two Banks Down: Swimming in High Tide Might Get You Drowned
Stock Analysis & IdeasTwo Banks Down: Swimming in High Tide Might Get You Drowned
22h ago
SI
FRC
Western Alliance updates financial figures in wake of industry developments
WAL
Western Alliance falls -20.3%
WAL
More WAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WAL

Two Banks Down: Swimming in High Tide Might Get You Drowned
Stock Analysis & IdeasTwo Banks Down: Swimming in High Tide Might Get You Drowned
22h ago
SI
FRC
Western Alliance updates financial figures in wake of industry developments
The FlyWestern Alliance updates financial figures in wake of industry developments
4d ago
WAL
Western Alliance falls -20.3%
The FlyWestern Alliance falls -20.3%
4d ago
WAL
More WAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >