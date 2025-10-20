WeightWatchers Stock (WW) Soars as It Taps Amazon for Delivery of Weight-Loss Drugs

WeightWatchers (WW), the weight-managment and telehealth provider that recently exited bankruptcy, has teamed up with e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) for faster home delivery of its weight-loss medications. Investors applauded the update, as WW shares surged over 9% in early trading on Monday.

Under the partnership, Amazon Pharmacy, the online pharmacy operated by Amazon, will help deliver the weight-loss drugs within two days for Amazon Prime members or within the same day in certain areas. The delivery option will be accessible on WeightWatchers’ website.

The plan comes as the demand for GLP-1s — medications that mimic hormones to reduce hunger and slow digestion — continues to soar worldwide. It also comes as the Trump administration is looking to bring down the costs of such medications.

WeightWatchers Offers Amazon Delivery to Clinic Members

However, the arrangement is only open to participants in the WeightWatchers Clinic program, a virtual health service that offers weight-loss care and prescriptions to members. The deal with Amazon also means that participants in the program will be able to check the in-stock availability of their medication and compare delivery times.

Amazon Pharmacy will also apply manufacturer discounts automatically for buyers, WeightWatchers said in a statement.

WeightWatchers Seeks to Rejig Business

The partnership with Amazon comes as the company, also known as WW International, is seeking to strengthen its finances. WeightWatchers filed for bankruptcy earlier in May to restructure its finances.

The company later emerged from the process in July after significantly shrinking the more than $1 billion in debt on its accounts.

In its recent Q2 2025 results, the telehealth provider grew its average revenue per user (ARPU) by 12% year-over-year. The growth marked the third consecutive quarter of ARPU growth despite a 17% decline in subscriber count during the period.

Is WW Stock a Buy?

On Wall Street, WeightWatchers’ shares currently have a Hold rating, according to TipRanks. This is based on two Hold ratings assigned by analysts over the past three months.

Similarly, TipRanks’ AI stock analyst Spark holds a Neutral rating on the stock, citing its financial instability and bearish technical indicators. The AI analyst gives WW stock a score of 44 out of 100.

Moreover, while the average WW price target of $42.50 from Wall Street analysts suggests about 58% growth from the current level, the AI analyst’s $27 price target implies only a 0.33% upside possibility, as the graphics below show.

