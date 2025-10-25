Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Sees Positive Fund Flows

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ( $VTI ) has risen by 0.83% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net inflow of $846.97 million.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nvidia Corporation has been making waves with its recent collaboration with Uber to advance autonomous vehicle technology. This partnership allows Nvidia to utilize Uber’s extensive driving data to enhance AI model training, focusing on complex driving scenarios. Additionally, Nvidia is investing in robotics technology, supporting startups like Lila Sciences. On Wall Street, Nvidia’s stock has received a Strong Buy consensus, with a price target suggesting a 23.5% upside potential. The decision by Donald Trump to hold off on federal intervention in San Francisco has positively influenced investor sentiment towards Nvidia, boosting confidence in the tech sector.

has been making waves with its recent collaboration with Uber to advance autonomous vehicle technology. This partnership allows Nvidia to utilize Uber’s extensive driving data to enhance AI model training, focusing on complex driving scenarios. Additionally, Nvidia is investing in robotics technology, supporting startups like Lila Sciences. On Wall Street, Nvidia’s stock has received a Strong Buy consensus, with a price target suggesting a 23.5% upside potential. The decision by Donald Trump to hold off on federal intervention in San Francisco has positively influenced investor sentiment towards Nvidia, boosting confidence in the tech sector. Microsoft is making significant strides in the AI and cloud sectors, positioning itself as a leader against Amazon and Google. The company is expected to capture a large share of the enterprise AI market, with AI initiatives like Copilot potentially adding $25 billion in revenue by FY26. Microsoft is also setting ambitious profit targets for its Xbox division, aiming for a 30% profit margin. Despite internal conflicts, Microsoft remains committed to expanding its gaming reach. The stock has seen a 24.18% rally year-to-date, with analysts maintaining a Strong Buy consensus and predicting further growth.

is making significant strides in the AI and cloud sectors, positioning itself as a leader against Amazon and Google. The company is expected to capture a large share of the enterprise AI market, with AI initiatives like Copilot potentially adding $25 billion in revenue by FY26. Microsoft is also setting ambitious profit targets for its Xbox division, aiming for a 30% profit margin. Despite internal conflicts, Microsoft remains committed to expanding its gaming reach. The stock has seen a 24.18% rally year-to-date, with analysts maintaining a Strong Buy consensus and predicting further growth. Apple Inc has started shipping advanced AI servers from its new factory in Houston, Texas, as part of its $600 billion U.S. investment plan. This move aims to boost domestic manufacturing and technology development. However, Apple still relies heavily on overseas facilities for iPhone production. The company faces legal challenges in the UK, where it has been accused of exploiting its dominant position by charging app developers an unfair 30% commission through its App Store. Despite these hurdles, Wall Street analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus on Apple stock, with shares trading near fair value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue